Katie Homolka joins MPIRE Realty Group

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend’s real estate brokerage, MPIRE Realty Group, is pleased to welcome licensed Realtor® Katie Homolka to their team.

“We are delighted to have Katie become part of MPIRE Realty,” says Aaron Andrews, Broker of MPIRE Realty Group. “Her many connections built over the years in the area’s communities coupled with her vibrant personality make her a natural fit as a Realtor. She’s sure to hit the ground running, and we can’t wait to share in her many future successes. At MPIRE Realty Group, our team is committed to our core values which keep our clients at the focus of everything we do.”

Over the last 40 years, Katie Homolka has lived and worked in Central Kansas on the family homestead where she and her husband Jim raised four children. In addition to those responsibilities, Katie recently retired from teaching at USD 428. Along with a master’s degree in exercise psychology and a master’s in administration, she has 30 years of experience in education. As head of the Physical Education Department, she developed new curriculum and programs to enhance the health and wellness of the students.

When she’s not showcasing properties or tending to her plants at Scorched Stone Farm, she’s traveling with her children and grandchildren. Traveling abroad is just one of her bucket list goals.

Says Katie, ”I look forward to this exciting journey and cannot believe that many of the realtors on the team were once my students and now I am their student.”