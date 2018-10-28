How Cheyenne Bottoms dealt with heavy rains earlier this month

As Barton County awaits to see the official dollar amount in damages from the flooding earlier this month, the folks at Cheyenne Bottoms are just trying to keep their heads above water. The majority of the water in Hoisington that caused so many road closures, including Highway 281, drained into Cheyenne Bottoms.

Area Wildlife Manager at the wetlands Jason Wagner says most of the water eventually drains from Cheyenne Bottoms to Cow Creek by gravity flow.

Jason Wagner Audio

After the hunting pools at the wetlands reach 30 inches, the water starts flowing over the low-water crossings. Wagner said at one point during the rains from October 5th – 9th, Pool 2’s water level was rising an inch an hour. Considering Pool 2 is more than 3,000 acres, Wagner says that rate was a lot.

Barton County Emergency Risk Management Director Amy Miller estimated more than $250,000 in damages in Barton County from the flooding.