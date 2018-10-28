Driver’s license office schedule changes this week

TOPEKA—The hours of operation for most driver’s license office in Kansas will change starting Monday.

The new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning this Monday, October 29. Under the previous schedule, offices statewide were closed Mondays.

“This is just one of the changes to driver’s license operations we are rolling out in addition to mobile renewals and faster service in the offices,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said.

The last day for Saturday hours for offices in Topeka, Overland Park, Mission, Olathe, Wichita, Derby, and Andover is tomorrow, October 27. Those offices will be open 7:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Driver’s and ID holder who want a Real ID should use the document checklist to make sure they have everything they need before visiting the office.