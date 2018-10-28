Barton Women move on in Region 6 Soccer Playoffs

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team punched its ticket to Texas with a 2-1 victory over Johnson County Community College in the second round of the Region VI playoffs Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton improves to 15-3-1 on the year while ending the season of the Cavaliers at 11-7-2. The Cougars will next travel to Cleburne, Texas, for the Plains District Championship with Friday semifinal action against the five-time Region V winner and nationally receiving votes Hill College (12-1-0).