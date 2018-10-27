Woman charged in triple-fatal crash extradited to Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY — A woman facing charges for a triple-fatal crash is back in a Kansas jail. Maria De Jesus Perez-Marquez, 49, Omaha, skipped a court appearance and was captured by U.S. Marshals October 23 in Nebraska, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

On October 11, Maria Perez-Marquez, 49, Omaha, was charged in Kansas with three counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and reckless driving for the November 2017 crash near Holton that killed the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players shortly after the family watched the boys’ Sabetha team win a state football championship. Two other people were injured.

Perez-Marquez failed to appear at the hearing. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance from the U.S. Marshals to locate her. Jackson County deputies extradited Perez-Marquez back to the Jackson County Jail Friday, according to Morse.