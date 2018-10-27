Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 53.