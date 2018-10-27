Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.