Stafford County Marketplace off to a strong start

The Stafford County Marketplace featuring White’s Foodliner and Stafford Country Drug, has been open for just over three weeks now and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn says the new store that replaced St. John’s only grocery store that abandoned the community 2 1/2 years ago, is getting rave reviews from those who shop there.

While Dunn is a proponent of shopping at home, she has always said that local businesses have to give the customer a reason to shop local, something she thinks White’s Foodliner and Stafford County drug will continue to do.

The October 10th grand opening marked the end of an effort by the community to bring a store back to St. John included residents passing a one cent city sales tax for economic development that was a key part of the plan to land a new store. Many local businesses and individuals also contributed in the effort.

Under the agreement, White’s Foodliner will rent the facility and operate a grocery store in the building locally owned by Stafford County Economic Development.