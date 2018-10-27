Saturday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self faces a potentially bumpy few months as the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball continues to unwind. Self and the school have not been accused of any wrongdoing, though their names have surfaced in testimony, and that alone could be enough to hurt them on the recruiting trail and in the court of public perception.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma bounced back from its loss to Texas with a rousing 52-27 win over TCU last week. The Sooners face Kansas State on Saturday and they can’t afford to slip if they want to reach the College Football Playoff again. Kansas State is building momentum, too. The Wildcats rolled past Oklahoma State 31-12 in their last game, and then had an off week to prepare for the Sooners.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A season that began with disappointment has evolved into a possible mission of destiny for No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns’ next challenge comes Saturday night at Oklahoma State. It is a tricky game for Texas, which has a six-game winning streak. Texas is 8-2 overall at Oklahoma State, but the Longhorns have also lost three straight to the Cowboys.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. It was the first walk-off hit for the Dodgers in a World Series game since Kirk Gibson’s blast off Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. The 7-hour, 20-minute game was the longest in World Series play in terms of time and innings.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller is done for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during last night’s 42-23 win over Miami. Fuller had a season-high 124 yards receiving with a 73-yard touchdown on Thursday before the injury. The 21st player taken in the 2016 draft had 503 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without running back Theo Riddick for tomorrow’s game against Seattle due to a knee injury that caused him to miss last Sunday’s game. Riddick had 23 receptions for 138 yards before suffering the injury. Detroit listed defensive end Ziggy Ansah as questionable with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Jarrad Davis is questionable with a calf injury.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Norman Xiong shot a 5-under 67 for a share of the second-round lead with Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 19-year-old Xiong made his first cut in seven career starts and is trying to become the second-youngest winner on tour since 1932. He matched Champ at 9 under for the tournament. Champ entered the round with the lead and owned a two-shot advantage over Xiong before ending Round 2 with two straight bogeys for a 2-under 70.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Boston 2, 18 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 135 Chicago 106

Final Toronto 116 Dallas 107

Final Golden State 128 N-Y Knicks 100

Final L.A. Clippers 133 Houston 113

Final Milwaukee 125 Minnesota 95

Final New Orleans 117 Brooklyn 115

Final Sacramento 116 Washington 112