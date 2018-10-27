Police: 3 hospitalized after Kansas shooting

Just after 2:15a.m. Saturday, the Shawnee County dispatch center began receiving calls of shots fired in the area of 5222 SW 10th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers who were working another call nearby reported hearing the shots. They responded and located three victims who appeared to be suffering from non-life threating gunshot wounds. All three individuals were transported to a local hospital, according to Munoz.

Detectives and officers have interviewed witness and are gathering information.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.