Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS October 29, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Minutes of the October 22, 2018, Regular Meeting are not available.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October 15, 2018, and ending October 29, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2018-18: A Resolution Determining Floodplain Management in Barton County, Kansas, and Rescinding Certain Barton County Zoning Regulations and Certain Barton County Resolutions Dealing with Floodplain Management:

-In 2015, the Division of Water Resources started the Cow Creek Watershed Floodplain Mapping Study. After input from the Cow Creek Work Group, the Letter of Final Determination was signed August, 2018, giving Barton County six months to update floodplain management documents. A Public Hearing was held on October 8, 2018 to review the proposed revisions. The Barton County Planning Commission recommends that the County Commissioners adopt the proposed changes to the regulations and the map as presented. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will provide details.

B. 2018 TAX SALE:

-The annual Tax Sale was held on October 23, 2018. At the time of the sale, 26 parcels remained. The County sold all 26 tracts. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will provide an update on the auction.

C. JUVENILE SERVICES: Corrective Action – Electric Door Locks and Access Controlling Software:

-On September 4, 2018, the Commission approved replacing the mechanical keypad locks with electronic door locks for Juvenile Services. The electronic locks come with software that can be remotely programmed. The $5,004.56 cost was split between the General Fund and various Juvenile Services accounts. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will ask that the Commission rescind the original motion and take corrective action.

D. JUVENILE SERVICES: Reinvestment Grant – Family Engagement and Advocacy Program:

-Juvenile Services has applied for a Reinvestment Grant to develop a Family Engagement and Advocacy Program featuring a Job Readiness Coach. In doing so, Juvenile Services has partnered with the Healing Hearts Ranch. This program is designed to provide a strength-based and solution focused approach with parents and youth who are facing criminal charges or have been adjudicated as an offender. By recognizing the important role families can play in the supervision and rehabilitation of the identified at risk population, program goals are to change the culture of “us versus them” and start building cooperative relationships. Ms. Woodmansee will provide details.

E. SOLID WASTE: Caterpillar Certified Power Train Rebuild:

-The Landfill operates a 615C Scraper to move soil for cover material and access road maintenance. This scraper was purchased used and currently has over 10,000 hours. The machine has several costly repairs that need to be made. Rather than make these repairs, Landfill management recommends a certified rebuild be performed on the machine. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Commission has been invited to attend the Great Plains Development, Inc., Banquet and Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 1, 2018. The event will be held at the Dodge House Restaurant, 2408 W Wyatt Earp Boulevard, Dodge City, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS: OCTOBER 29, 2018

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Training the Trainer for ACEs and Trauma Informed Systems – Shelly Schneider, Health Director; Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director; and Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

9:45 a.m. – Financial Update and Longevity – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:00 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

10:15 a.m. – Oil Distributor and Vacuum Pot Needs – Darren Williams, County Works Director

10:30 a.m. – KDOT Grant Application – Rosewoods Roots and Wings Foundation – Howard Partington and Will Rains

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for November 1, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 5, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.