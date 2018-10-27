Kansas woman dies after SUV rolls on I-70

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Friday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Heather A. Hurley, 30, Salina, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Grandview Plaza.

The driver lost control of the SUV overcorrected and overturned.

A 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Bryan G. Hedrick, 40, Eudora, was behind the SUV and struck debris from the accident.

Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Penwell Gable Funeral Home.

Hedrick was not injured. Hurley was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.