Kansas man convicted 25 times sentenced again for theft

WICHITA, KAN. – A convicted Kansas felon was sentenced this week to 84 months in federal prison for stealing a firearm from a vehicle, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Alfonso J. Fisher, 66, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

During a sentencing hearing, a prosecutor said law enforcement officers encountered Fisher after they were called to Cessna Activity Center on the report of a theft.

An employee of the activity center saw Fisher getting out of a truck belonging to another person. The owner of the truck and another man confronted Fisher and found a .40 caliber handgun that Fisher had taken from the truck. Fisher told the owner of the truck, “You got our gun back. Can I go now?” The owner said no and called police.

At sentencing, the prosecutor noted that Fisher has a long criminal history and has spent more than 30 years behind bars. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections Fisher has more than two dozen convictions on charges including forgery, theft, fraud, burglary and drugs.