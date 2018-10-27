Fund established for the search of Fr. Marvin Reif

A fund has been established for Father Marvin Reif by his brother and sister, Duane A. Reif and Karen Winkelman (guardians/conservators).

Marvin, now 55 years old, walked away from Protection Valley Manor, Protection, KS on April 3, 2017 and has never been found. He suffers from depression and anxiety. The fund will be used to hire a professional private investigator to help in the search for Fr. Reif, possibly offer a reward for information leading to locating him, as well as any expenses incurred in the search. There will be no financial gain by his family.

Contributions may be made to the Fr. Marvin Reif Fund at any First Kansas Bank location in Hoisington, Great Bend, Claflin, or Hays.