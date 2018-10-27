Driver hospitalized after SUV rolls in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Gustavo Hernaldo Hernandez Silva, 39, Colorado Springs, CO., was eastbound on Interstate 70 six miles west of Hays.

The driver lost control of the SUV when it blew the rear passenger tire. The SUV entered the median and rolled into the passing lane of westbound I-70.

Hernandez Silva was transported to Hays Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.