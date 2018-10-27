Brown Becomes Career Coaching Wins Leader at FHSU in 27-14 Win over Lindenwood

fhsuathletics.com

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State took care of business with a 27-14 win over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27) in Hays. The Tigers remain in the NCAA Playoff picture with the win and helped Chris Brown to his 56th win as head coach. Brown passed Bob Cortese for the all-time coaching wins lead in FHSU history with the victory.

The Tigers did the majority of their damage through the air with solid performances from quarterbacks Chance Fuller and Jacob Mezera. Fuller threw for a new season-high 274 yards, completing 13-of-18 passes with one touchdown. Mezera completed 11-of-16 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. The pair combined for 389 passing yards.

The Tigers now prepare for the big matchup with Northwest Missouri State next week in Maryville. The 11th-ranked Bearcats rolled to a blowout win at Northeastern State, keeping their one-game lead in the MIAA standings. Northwest Missouri will enter the game at 8-1 overall, while the Tigers enter the game 7-2. The Tigers are looking to tie the Bearcats for the conference lead with one week remaining on the schedule after.