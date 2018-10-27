Barton Theatre invites public to submit original plays for production

BUSINESS NEWS

The Barton Theatre Department will host a play-writing workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to kick off its Third Annual Original Play Series, in which three original plays will be chosen and produced in the spring.

Playwright Rob Munden will present the workshop and help attendees of all skill levels work on their projects in a welcoming environment.

Three original submitted plays will be chosen to be performed in April of 2019 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Playwrights have from Nov. 3, 2018 until Feb. 1, 2019 to submit a play.

“This is another great avenue for people in our community to be creative and express themselves,” Theatre Director Dr. Rick Abel said.

Plays must be:

15-20 minutes in length

contained on one set with two to five characters

free of profanity

original and never produced

Community members, including those at Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth, are encouraged to submit their work.

The workshop is open to anyone, but writers do not need to attend to be eligible to submit a play for production.

Find more information at theatre.bartonccc.edu or contact Munden at robmunden@yahoo.com or (620) 804-1518.