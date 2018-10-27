Barton Men advance in Region 6

The sixth ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team rattled the net four times in a span of two minutes Friday in rolling to a 5-1 win over Johnson County Community College in first round Region VI playoff action at the Cougar Sports Complex.

Improving to 15-1-2 on the year, Barton will host the second round at 2:00 p.m. Sunday against Dodge City Community College (11-4-2) with the winner advancing to the Plains District semifinals next week in Texas. Johnson County ends the season at 9-9-1.