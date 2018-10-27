Barton Community College to host launch party for ninth issue of Prairie Ink

BUSINESS NEWS

Editors of Barton Community College’s literary journal Prairie Ink invite the public to a launch party for the publication’s ninth issue from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 in the Shafer Art Gallery.

The come-and-go social event will include refreshments and live readings from some of the published authors.

The “Prairie Ink” is intended as a venue for local authors to showcase their creative writing talents.

The collection of fiction, poetry, drama and non-fiction is open to submissions from Barton students, employees of community members who live in Barton’s seven-county service area and the Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and Grandview Plaza outreach locations.

Submissions are collected throughout the fall and early spring months and are published at the end of every summer. Copies are distributed to public libraries, high school libraries, businesses and the Barton campuses.

Scott McDonald, Barton’s newest full time English Instructor, will take on the role of editor beginning with the 10th edition.

A digital copy of the publication can be found by visiting prairieink.bartonccc.edu. Those who would like a hard copy of “Prairie Ink” can email the editors at prairieink@bartonccc.edu or call (620) 792-9200.

Submissions for the eighth issue will be accepted Nov. 1, 2018 through April 1, 2019. Work can be submitted for publication by emailing prairieink@bartonccc.edu.