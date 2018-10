Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.