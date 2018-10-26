Two charged with attempted murder in Barton County Court

Thursday, October 25, Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced that two individuals were charged with attempted murder in the second degree in Barton County District Court.

Troy Tutak

Troy Thomas Tutak was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. Tutak appeared in front of District Magistrate Judge Richard Burgess and was advised of his charge. His bond is currently set at $100,000. Tutak was appointed an attorney and is scheduled for preliminary hearing on November 8, 2018.

Tutak was arrested following a shooting in the 5900 block of Hemlock Dr. in Great Bend on October 20. Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year old female with a gunshot wound.

Kenneth Birt

Kenneth Allen Birt Jr. was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of interference with law enforcement – tampering with evidence. He appeared in Court with his attorney, Brock McPherson. Birt is currently being held on $100,000 surety bond or $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 29, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Birt was booked following a shooting on October 19 at about 10:08 p.m.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 451 Northwest 40 Avenue to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s officers identified Dustin Turner who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the left leg. Turner was transported to KU Medical Center in Great Bend by Great Bend Fire Department ambulance. Turner was admitted to KU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.