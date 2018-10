State Volleyball Scoreboard

Class 1A @ Emporia

Centralia Defeated Otis-Bison 25-14, 25-12

Olpe Defeated Otis-Bison 25-23, 25-13

Otis-Bison defeated Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 25-19, 25-17

** Otis-Bison goes 1-2 in pool play and fails to advance to Saturday’s finals

** Cougars end the season with a record of 29-14

Class 2A @ Hays

Smith Center defeated Ellinwood 10-25, 25-18, 25-20

Meade defeated Ellinwood 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Wabaunsee defeated Ellinwood 25-18, 25-14

** Ellinwood goes 0-3 in pool play and fails to advance to Saturday’s finals

** Eagles finish the season with a record of 27-14

Class 3A @ Hutchinson

Burlington defeated Hoisington 25-20, 25-10

Nemaha Central defeated Hoisington 25-12, 25-19

7:30 PM – Hoisington vs Hesston