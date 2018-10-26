Police identify victim in fatal Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal car accident.

Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at Southlake Village Apartments, 4141 S. Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, first responders found 57-year-old Phillip Luekenga of Wichita in the driver’s seat of a 2000 silver Lincoln Towncar.

The Towncar had collided with a tree next to the paved road leading to the apartments.

It is believed a medical issue contributed to the accident, according to Davidson.