Police: 2 more arrested for Kan. home invasion robbery, kidnapping

RENO COUNTY — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the Monday kidnapping case involving a Hutchinson man.

On Monday, 38-year-old Titus Thompson and an unknown white male forced their way into a home in the 400 block of East B in Hutchinson, according to police. They demanded prescription drugs from the homeowner believed to be in his 50s.

The homeowner tried to fight back, but was kicked repeatedly. The suspects took a knife the victim used to try to defend himself and put it to his neck and threatened him with his life.

Thompson then forced the man to search the home looking for prescription drugs. The suspects took some prescription medications as well as the victim’s wallet, cell phone, a big screen TV and clothing from the home.

They then blindfolded the victim and loaded him and the stolen items into the victim’s car.

The suspects left and at some point stopped a Kwik Shop, a liquor store in Burrton and traveled to a farmhouse in eastern Reno County.

This is where Thompson allegedly tried to sell some items to two individuals. The victim was still in the back seat and saw an opportunity to escape. He jumped into the front seat of the car and took off. During that time a TV fell off the top of the car where it had been placed.

The victim’s call 911 started the investigation.

Thompson was later found walking in the 1800 block of Landon in Hutchinson. Based on the description from the victims and surveillance video from Monday’s incident, police arrested Thompson.

The victim in the kidnapping suffered bruises and cuts according to police.

Thompson is jailed on a $167,000 bond and during a first court appearance was denied a bond reduction.

He has prior convictions for obstruction, domestic battery, and driving while suspended for a case in Reno County in 2008. He also has priors for convictions of aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a firearm for a case in Sedgwick County in 2001.

On Thursday Hutchinson police reported that 32-year-old Amanda Gresham and 30-year-old John Sullivan were taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Gresham is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. Sullivan is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Gresham and Sullivan, along with 38-year-old Titus Thompson, are the believed suspects behind the abduction of 50-year-old Leon Levasseur, who was taken by knifepoint from his residence, then placed in his car and driven to an area near Burrton, where he was finally able to escape and call 911.

Police say the recovery of multiple items taken from Levasseur’s residence led them to the additional arrests. Detectives determined Thompson and a second suspect were dropped off in the area of Avenue B and Elm in the morning hours of Oct. 22, by a woman, with the intent to commit robbery.

Gresham is being held on a $135,000 bond. She has previous convictions for Aggravated battery, Aggravated burglary and drugs. Sullivan’s bond is set at $160,000.