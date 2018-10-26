Panther soccer wins Regional, now a win away from State

The magical run moves on for the Great Bend High School soccer team. The Panthers came into the Central / South Central Regional as the #15 seed. Great Bend knocked off Salina South Thursday night in Salina 3-1 to become Regional Champions. The Panthers will now face a fellow Regional Champion, Maize South, next Tuesday for the right to make it to the 5A State Tournament.

Panther coach Jesus Loera was a guest Thursday on Sports Day on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM and talked about the no-fear attitude from this team.

Jesus Loera Audio

Great Bend is 9-10 on the season, and their match at Maize South starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.