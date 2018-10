OCTOBER 26, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WOOD BURNING STOVE W/FITTINGS. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: 2 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS, 10 BLANK VHS TAPES, CELL PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: SMITH & WESSON 38 SPECIAL REVOLVER. 620-617-2987

FOR SALE: 2 BLUE SWIVEL RECLINERS, DINETTE SET W/6 CHAIRS, KENMORE WASHER. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: SOIL MOVER DIRT MOVER W/CHAIN LOADER, ANTIQUE MCCOMICK DEERING W30 TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. WANTED: 2006/2007 WIRING HARNESS. FOR A FORD PU. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 1998 PU WHEELS 16″ 6 HOLE FOR A CHEVY WANTED: COUNTRY RENTAL CLAFLIN, IN THE BUSHTON, HOLYROOD AREA. 620-617-2194

WANTED: 2011 CHEVY PU 1 TON DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY DUTY WEED TRIMMER. 785-623-7880

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE, HEDGE POST. 785-531-0883

WANTED: HORIZONTAL 55 GALLON BARREL RACK. 620-566-7057

FOR SALE: MID CENTURY MODERN CHINA HUTCH, 3 ANTIQUE TRUNKS, DRILL PRESS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, BATHROOM SINK, HALLOWEEN COSTUMES (FROZEN, GENIE). WANTED: FEMALE COCKATIEL 620-617-

FOR SALE: 1977 C65 WHEAT TRUCK W/EXTRAS 620-786-0129

FOR SALE: LIGHT FIXTURES FOR THE HOME. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-282-8079 OR 620-797-0049

WANTED: MASSEY HARRIS TRACTOR 55 OR 555. 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: 8X18 HEAVY DUTY FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 F700 FORD FARM TRUCK W/DUMP TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: BRANT GRAIN CART 874 850 BUSHEL W/EXTRAS, EQUIPMENT FOR A JOHN DEERE 8820 COMBINE, 18.4/38 TIRES & RIMS. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 1986 KENWORTH. WANTED: 242 TRANSFER CASE FOR A JEEP, TRANSMISSION FOR A 1997 DODGE DAKOTA V8. 620-792-9414

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

WANTED: COWBOY STYLE TRENCH COAT OR DUSTER IN XL. IT IS NEEDED BY SATURDAY FOR THE HALLOWEEN HOUSE. IF YOU HAVE ONE PLEASE CALL: 620-792-2178

GARAGE SALE:THIS SALE LOCATION IS 2812 26TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS TOMORROW FROM 9AM UNTIL 1PM. OLD MOTHER HUBBARD HASN’T FINISHED CLEANING OUT HER CUPBOARD AND SHE’S STILL GOT “STUFF” TO SELL LIKE: BREAD MACHINE, COOK BOOKS, MAGAZINES, LUGGAGE, HALLOWEEN & CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, OVER THE DOOR SHOE RACK, A WALL PLATE HANGER THAT HOLDS 4 DECORATIVE PLATES, VERY NICE TV STAND W/UNDERNEATH STORAGE. ALSO TOYS, ELECTRONIC GAMES, PUZZLES AS WELL AS NAME BRAND GIRLS JUNIOR CLOTHING AND SHOES IN SIZE 8, ALSO TOYS, ELECTRONIC GAMES & PUZZLES. AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY