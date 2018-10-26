No. 1 Kansas shoots past Hornets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Redshirt junior transfer Dedric Lawson made his Kansas debut one to remember as the Jayhawks opened exhibition play against Emporia State Thursday night, defeating the Hornets, 93-55, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Lawson led all scorers with a 31-point, 15-rebound effort as KU opened up its exhibition campaign.

It was an impressive effort from the opening jump as Lawson scored the first 10 points for the Jayhawks, hitting on his first 3-point shot three minutes into the game. The Memphis native was just getting started as he also recorded a double-double before the first half ended with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the opening stanza.

The Jayhawk defense was stifling, as KU held the Hornets to an 8-for-38 shooting mark in the first half. KU also used a 13-0 run to build the halftime lead, thanks in part to the quick hands of Quentin Grimes, who blocked a shot which led to a layup on the other end for the true freshman. The Jayhawks ended the half on a good note as redshirt sophomore Charlie Moore hit three 3-pointers of his own, hitting on one with a minute remaining.

Kansas stretched its lead in the second half with a pair of 3-pointers from Lagerald Vick and K.J. Lawson to increase the lead to 56-31 with 12 minutes left.

Junior Udoka Azubuike brought the crowd to their feet with the only dunk of the game: a two-handed, rim-rattling dunk over an Emporia State defender for his first point which charged up the Jayhawk offense. Dedric Lawson and David McCormack added layups before Emporia State kicked into gear.

With five minutes remaining, Dedric Lawson hit his second 3-pointer of the night with Grimes adding one himself. Freshman Ochai Agbaji hit two consecutive 3-pointers to close out the game, extending the lead to 38 and locking down the victory.

Dedric Lawson led all scorers with 31 points and 15 rebounds, shooting an explosive 68 percent from the field. Grimes added 10 points with Dotson pouring in eight. Vick and K.J. Lawson both scored seven apiece, with Vick dishing out five assists on the night.