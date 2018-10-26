Lola Anna Donecker, 92, passed away October, 25, 2018, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born February 19, 1926 at Trego County to William and Katie (Strauch) Bauer. She married Lewis H. “Hap” Donecker September 19, 1948 at Dighton, Kansas. He died June 29, 2010.

Coming from Dighton in 1972, Lola was a Great Bend resident. She was a member of First Christian Church. She was a clerk at Gibson’s Discount Center, retiring in 1991, when she obtained her GED. She then worked for a short time at ASI telemarketing. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing “noodle balloon ball”, noodle making, and being a part of the River Bend Bible Study Group, a member of the River Bend Bell Choir, and cherishing time with her family.

Survivors include, three daughters, Kathleen Donecker of Hutchinson, Vicki Sheets and husband John of Great Bend and Reneé Dykes and husband Luke of Great Bend; one sister, Evelyn Lawless of Topeka; five grandchildren, Jennifer Keener and husband Jarrod, Rachelle Sheets, Joshua Sheets, Danielle Keenan and husband Pat, Sarah Haberman and husband Jason; and ten great-grandchildren, Kelsie Brown and husband Trent, Kameron Keener, Blake Sheets, Kaleigh Sheets, Addilie Sheets, Waylon Sheets, Olivia Keenan, Caroline Keenan, Kori Haberman and fiancé Troy Ostmeyer, Gavin Haberman and Cohen Haberman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis “Hap” Donecker; one son, Lewis Dean Donecker; three brothers, Walter, John and Benjamin Bauer and, three sisters, Rosie Ferris Lolley, Mabel Flinn and Lillian Bauer.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 29, 2018, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at First Christian Church, with Rev. Joshua Leu presiding. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Lane County Cemetery, in Dighton, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the River Bend Assisted Living Activity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.