Kansas police officer sentenced for not reporting illegal gambling

WICHITA, KAN. – A former Wichita police officer was sentenced Friday to a year on supervised probation for failing to report what he knew about illegal poker games, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Bruce Mackey, 46, Goddard, Kan., pleaded guilty to one felony count of misprision of a felony.

Mackey admitted that while he was a police officer he knew and did not report individuals who were conducting a gambling business.

During an illegal poker game in February 2014, Mackey confirmed for organizers of the game that one of the gamblers was a Wichita police officer, after organizers of the game attempted to identify that person.