Kansas police officer sentenced for not reporting illegal gambling

WICHITA, KAN. – A former Wichita police officer was sentenced Friday to a year on supervised probation for failing to report what he knew about illegal poker games, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Bruce Mackey -photo Sedgwick County

Bruce Mackey, 46, Goddard, Kan., pleaded guilty to one felony count of misprision of a felony.

Mackey admitted that while he was a police officer he knew and did not report individuals who were conducting a gambling business.

During an illegal poker game in February 2014, Mackey confirmed for organizers of the game that one of the gamblers was a Wichita police officer, after organizers of the game attempted to identify that person.