Huge crane in place to dismantle water slide where Kan. boy died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A crane as tall as the Verruckt water slide in Kansas City, Kansas, is now in position to dismantle the attraction where a 10-year-old boy was killed more than two years ago.

A spokeswoman for the Schlitterbahn water park said that demolition work is expected to begin Thursday.

The 17-story Verruckt slide was billed as the tallest water slide in the world. In August 2016, Caleb Schwab was killed when the raft he was in went airborne and he struck a metal rod that held a safety net in place.

The demolition has been delayed because of disagreements over which parts of the slide should be preserved as possible evidence in criminal cases.

Caleb’s family received nearly $20 million in settlements.