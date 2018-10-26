Final date for using senior farmers market checks

Barton County and Stafford County seniors are reminded that November 1 is the final date to use 2018 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks for fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey.

There were 196 seniors participating in the 2018 program which brought a potential of almost $6000 into local small businesses. Each senior received $30 in checks to be used at a farmers’ market for locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey.

The 2018 program opened in Kansas on June 1 and will close on November 1. If any senior has remaining checks they should contact Janel Rose at Barton County Health Department, 620-793-1902, for a list of licensed program farmers who have produce and honey available.