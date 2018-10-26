FBI: Reward offered for information on Kansas bank robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas bank robbery and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the reward Thursday in connection with the September 29, robbery of the Kaw Valley Bank at SW 29th Street and Urish Road in Topeka.

The suspect entered the bank with his face covered with a nylon draw string style bag over his head, indicated he had a weapon, demanded cash and left with an undisclosed amount of money in black 2012-2016 Chevrolet Malibu that had been parked in the adjacent Dillons parking lot.

The suspect did not display a weapon and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6-foot-1 – 6-foot-4 and weighing 300 lbs. He was wearing a light blue zip-up jacket, dark colored pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI Topeka office at 785-231-1700 or the Kansas City office at 816-512-8200. Tips can also be sent the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or Crimestoppers at 785-234-0007.