Cop Shop (10/25)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/25)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2 a.m. theft of items was reported at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:41 a.m. an officer arrested Matthew Apodaca at Broadway & Patton Road for driving while suspended.

Criminal Damage

At 8:21 a.m. report of a door to her residence being damaged was made at 2201 31st Street.

Falls

At 10:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3620 10th Street.

Industrial / Machinery Accident

At 11:04 a.m. Blizzard Energy, 9015 8th Street H, reported damage caused by an industrial accident. Case taken due to City owned property.

Theft

At 11:51 a.m. theft by deception was reported at 2905 16th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.

At 6:19 p.m. a report of his neighbor backing into his vehicle was made at 1411 Baker Avenue.