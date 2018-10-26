Board of Trustee ENDs report: ‘Barton Experience’

Story by Brandon Steinert

The Barton Community College Board of Trustees gathered Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and discussed one of its eight overarching goals, known as ENDs. The one up for discussion this month was “Barton Experience.”

This END states, “Student responses will reflect positively about their Barton experience.” It is supported by statements to guide measurement of the college’s success in reaching the END, including, “Student responses will be documented through student exit surveys and other report mechanisms. Student response will assess impact of faculty and staff. Student responses will reflect the diversity of the student body. Individuals/students will experience various cultural activities.”

Several members of Barton’s Student Government attended the meeting, including freshman in general studies Cooper Swanson, sophomore in business and accounting Delaney Smith, sophomore in business Kaitlin Adams and freshman in general studies Micah Nuss.

Adams said she is a big fan of Barton and has been impressed by its quality.

“I grew up in Great Bend and I came here with a different mindset,” she said. “It’s not at all what I expected; it’s far better.”

As part of the Barton Experience, students have been included to a greater extent at the board meetings, but it doesn’t end there. Student government representation is welcomed at the administrations’ strategic planning sessions, advisory board meetings and more.

Student Life Director Diane Engle is responsible for orchestrating student governments structure and elections. She said the group in the audience represented the best of the best.

Engle also delivered a brief report on the types of activities offered to students. Barton is in a rural setting a few miles away from Great Bend, so her job was noted by board members as uniquely important to provide entertainment options and activities to students living in the residence halls.

Vice President of Elaine Simmons also presented information about Barton’s efforts toward inclusion and diversity.

“Barton embraces diversity and inclusion in our student body, workforce, curriculum and community,” she said, citing part of the purpose of Barton’s new Inclusion and Diversity Team. “We recognize that diversity and inclusion support learning, promote excellence, and prepare a global citizenry.”

Director of Admissions Tana Cooper shared a publication called the Barton Difference with the board, which is a collection Barton employees who were nominated by students for making a difference in their lives.

Other highlights from the ENDs report include:

Post Graduation Survey responses are mostly above 90 percent positive for most services.

Barton Community College Survey of Student Engagement (CCSSE) shows Barton students are satisfied with the services they receive. 98 percent of part time and 97 percent of full time respondents say they feel welcome and respected at Barton. 90 percent of part time and 95 percent of full time respondents say Barton is preparing them for what they plan to do in life. 98 percent of both part time and full time respondents say they have good relationships with others at Barton.

Among the reported efforts to improve diversity and inclusion were: Conversation Café Chinese New Year Celebration Field Trip to Cinco de Mayo celebration Hispanic Culture Day Cultural Engagement and Storytelling

