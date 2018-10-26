Barton soccer advances in Region 6 Playoffs

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team broke a two-all halftime gridlock with five second half goals to defeat Neosho County Community College 7-2 in first round Region VI playoff action Thursday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Neosho County ends their season at 10-10-0 overall while Barton advances to the second round in hosting Johnson County Community College at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers, who finished second in the Jayhawk East at 9-1-2, defeated Hutchinson Community College today 3-1 in Overland Park improving to 11-6-2 on the season.