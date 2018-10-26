Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/25)

BOOKED: Brandon McDonald on BTD case for DUI, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Apodaca of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and defective headlight with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: John Lynch on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chelsea Guyton of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richie Samora of Hoisington on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and speeding, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Grossman of St. John on Stafford County District Court case for DUI and no DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Brandon McDonald on BTDC case for DUI after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Kyle Dewayne Linn on Harvey County District Court warrant for probation violation after being transferred to Harvey County Detention Facility.

RELEASED: Matthew Apodaca of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended and defective headlight after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ashley Williams of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear. BCDC case for possession of opiates per order of the court.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarippa per order of the court to Corrections.

RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft by deception x7, theft, criminal use of a financial card. Released by order of the court through BCDC OR bond amount of $5,000.

RELEASED: Richie Samora of Hoisington posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and speeding.