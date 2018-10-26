All high school football scores from Thursday, Oct. 25
BV Randolph 14, Lakeside 6
Baxter Springs 12, Osawatomie 0
Bucklin 38, Norwich 8
Central Heights 40, Erie 28
Chase 56, Burrton 8
Chetopa 52, Rural Vista 30
Goessel 46, Chase County 42
Herington 56, Valley Falls 26
Iola 24, Columbus 22
Kiowa County 62, St. John 8
Logan/Palco 64, Quinter 24
Medicine Lodge 59, Flint Hills Christian 6
Minneapolis 58, Ellinwood 8
Northeast-Arma def. Oskaloosa, forfeit
Oberlin-Decatur 36, Washington County 20
Onaga 60, Linn 38
Oxford 86, West Elk 40
Pratt Skyline 58, Kinsley 14
Rawlins County 60, Lincoln 44
Remington 26, Cherryvale 0
Wellsville 54, Royal Valley 12
Wetmore 60, Tescott 14
Wilson 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
6-Man – First Round
Golden Plains 67, Moscow 33
Pawnee Heights 118, Cheylin 85
Class 1A – First Round
Inman 44, Stanton County 10
Pittsburg Colgan 68, Bluestem 8
Smith Center 35, Oakley 0
Valley Heights 30, Lyndon 22
Class 2A – First Round
McLouth 48, Jayhawk Linn 26
Osage City 28, Southeast 6
Silver Lake 66, Riverton 0
Class 3A – First Round
Frontenac 33, Burlington 6
Galena 40, Anderson County 0
Parsons 6, Girard 0
Class 6A – First Round
BV North 68, KC Wyandotte 12
SM East 45, KC Harmon 0
Class 8 Player D1 – First Round
Attica/Argonia 28, Sedan 8
Burden Central 32, Caldwell 12
Burlingame 70, Bennington 36
Canton-Galva 54, Lebo 6
Central Plains 50, South Gray 0
Clifton-Clyde 60, Trego 14
Hodgeman County 38, Moundridge 20
Hoxie 46, Hill City 36
Madison/Hamilton 46, Peabody-Burns 0
Ness City 44, Macksville 20
Solomon 52, Maranatha Academy 6
South Central 50, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Spearville 54, Little River 24
St. Francis 46, Stockton 0
Udall 62, Oswego 28
Victoria 34, Wichita County 28
Class 8 Player DII – First Round
Axtell 58, Pike Valley 12
Centre 32, Marmaton Valley 28
Dighton 48, Thunder Ridge 12
Frankfort 30, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 8
Hanover 54, Southern Cloud 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 76, Ingalls 30
Northern Valley 74, Greeley County 44
Osborne 48, Triplains-Brewster 0
Otis-Bison 60, Pretty Prairie 12
Rock Hills 70, Doniphan West 20
South Barber 78, Satanta 14
Southern Coffey 60, Wakefield 14
St. Paul 62, Hartford 14
Stafford 54, South Haven 28
Sylvan-Lucas 44, Wallace County 0
Waverly 42, Altoona-Midway 0