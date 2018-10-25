World War II soldier buried in Kansas 74 years after death

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas soldier who was killed in World War II has been laid to rest at Fort Scott National Cemetery, 74 years after his death.

Army Pfc. Leslie Shankles, of Arcadia, was buried with full military honors on Wednesday at the cemetery in Bourbon County. A graveside service took place in the cemetery’s committal shelter, with relatives, service members and veterans attending.

Shankles was born in Vernon County, Missouri, and later lived in Crawford County, Kansas.

He was killed during a mission to demolish the enemy’s above-ground bunkers in a forest near Germeter, Germany.

Shankles was officially declared dead on Oct. 14, 1944. His remains were discovered in 1947. They were identified in July, using a DNA sample from one of his nephews.