Woman hospitalized after Pratt County accident

PRATT COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Thursday in Pratt County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Phyllis Evelyn Black, 81, Bemidji, MN., was westbound on U.S.54 just west of southwest 19th Street.

The driver tried to make a left turn into a driveway. The van left the roadway to the south and came to rest facing southwest

Black was transported to the hospital in Pratt. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.