Woman critically injured in Kansas apartment fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person was critically injured in an apartment fire Wednesday in Topeka.

Just before 2a.m., fire crews responded to the structure fire at 3400 SW 29th Terrace Apartment #2 in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin. Upon arrival, fire crews reported light smoke showing from the two story apartment building.

Crews forced entry into the apartment to perform a primary search and located one adult female victim. She was treated at the scene for injuries and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire was located in the bedroom of the apartment and quickly extinguished keeping the fire contained within the apartment of fire origin. One pet was removed from the apartment and transferred to the animal shelter.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be Accidental. The estimated structural dollar loss to apartment #2 is $25,000 and the estimated content dollar loss is $ 5,000, according to Martin.

The name of the victim has not been released. No smoke detectors were sounding within the apartment, according to Martin.