The Be Alert Project, bringing awareness about human trafficking

A special program to bring awareness to the problem of human trafficking will be coming to Great Bend and Hoisington next week. The “Be Alert Project, See Something, Say Something,” is a presentation for both students and parents that features Russ Tuttle, President and Founder of the Stop Trafficking Project. Marissa Woodmansee, Director of Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District, says trafficking is a huge problem in the state of Kansas. But she says to understand trafficking is to know what it is.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

Russ Tuttle’s presentation is designed to educate and empower students while bringing an awareness to action to adults.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

The Be Alert Project will be presented Sunday night November 4th from 7pm-9pm at Heartland Community Church on West 10th Street in Great Bend and Monday night November 5th from 7pm-9pm at Hoisington High School.

The program has been made possible by several area sponsors including the Central Kansas Partnership, the Golden Belt Community Foundation, Heartland Community Church, the Holiday Inn Express and by the Barton County Health Department.