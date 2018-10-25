State Volleyball scheduled for Hoisington, Ellinwood and Otis-Bison

3A State Volleyball at Hutchinson
Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)
Seed 1: Burlington, 37-3
Seed 8: Hoisington, 16-24
Seed 4: Seneca-Nemaha Central, 35-8
Seed 5: Hesston, 30-7
COURT A
3:30 PM Seneca-Nemaha Central (4) vs. Hesston (5)
4:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Hoisington (8)
5:30 PM Seneca-Nemaha Central (4) vs. Hoisington (8)
6:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Hesston (5)
7:30 PM Hesston (5) vs. Hoisington (8)
8:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Seneca-Nemaha Central (4)
Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)
Seed 2: Beloit, 34-4
Seed 7: Frontenac, 31-10
Seed 3: Silver Lake, 32-6
Seed 6: Belle Plaine, 32-8
COURT B
3:30 PM Silver Lake (3) vs. Belle Plaine (6)
4:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Frontenac (7)
5:30 PM Silver Lake (3) vs. Frontenac (7)
6:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Belle Plaine (6)
7:30 PM Belle Plaine (6) vs. Frontenac (7)
8:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Silver Lake (3)
Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.
Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 2:00 pm.
Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.
Class 2A @ Hays
Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)
Seed 1: Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, 40-0
Seed 8: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, 24-15
Seed 4: Shawnee-Maranatha Academy, 29-7
Seed 5: Garden Plain, 31-9
COURT A
10:00 AM Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4) vs. Garden Plain (5)
11:00 AM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)
12:00 PM Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)
1:00 PM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Garden Plain (5)
2:00 PM Garden Plain (5) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)
3:00 PM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4)
Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)
Seed 2: Smith Center, 35-5
Seed 7: Ellinwood, 27-11
Seed 3: Meade, 33-5
Seed 6: Wabaunsee, 29-10
COURT B
10:00 AM Meade (3) vs. Wabaunsee (6)
11:00 AM Smith Center (2) vs. Ellinwood (7)
12:00 PM Meade (3) vs. Ellinwood (7)
1:00 PM Smith Center (2) vs. Wabaunsee (6)
2:00 PM Wabaunsee (6) vs. Ellinwood (7)
3:00 PM Smith Center (2) vs. Meade (3)
Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.
Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @10:00 am.
Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.
Class 1A @ Emporia
Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)
Seed 1: Centralia, 42-0
Seed 8: Otis-Bison, 28-12
Seed 4: Olpe, 32-9
Seed 5: Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell, 31-9
COURT A
10:00 AM Olpe (4) vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5)
11:00 AM Centralia (1) vs. Otis-Bison (8)
12:00 PM Olpe (4) vs. Otis-Bison (8)
1:00 PM Centralia (1) vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5)
2:00 PM Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5) vs. Otis-Bison (8)
3:00 PM Centralia (1) vs. Olpe (4)
Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)
Seed 2: Spearville, 40-0
Seed 7: Montezuma-South Gray, 28-11
Seed 3: Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton, 32-8
Seed 6: Moundridge, 32-10
COURT B
10:00 AM Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3) vs. Moundridge (6)
11:00 AM Spearville (2) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)
12:00 PM Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)
1:00 PM Spearville (2) vs. Moundridge (6)
2:00 PM Moundridge (6) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)
3:00 PM Spearville (2) vs. Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3)
Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.
Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @10:00 am.
Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.