Police: Kan. man forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residence in the 2900 Block of North Holyoke, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A 73-year-old male victim told police an unknown suspect approached him in the Dillons Parking lot in the 3700 Block of North Woodlawn. The suspect asked the victim for a ride to the 21st and Rock area. At that location, a second unknown suspect got in the victim’s vehicle and pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to Cruz.

The first suspect exited the vehicle and the suspect with the gun forced the victim to drive the Merit Trust Credit Union at 22nd and Rock. The victim was forced to withdraw cash and give it to the suspect who fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his 40s, bald, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds and wearing a dress coat slacks and carrying a briefcase. Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita Police.