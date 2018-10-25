No charges for 82-year-old driver after fatal Kansas crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman whose car accidentally crashed into a Topeka cafe, causing the death of a customer, will not face charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday charges won’t be filed against Peggy Turner, of Topeka. He said an investigation into the July 26 crash at Banjo’s Cafe found no evidence of criminal conduct.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s officials said Turner was parking at the cafe when she unintentionally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. Her SUV went into the restaurant and struck several tables.

A customer, 80-year-old Joyce Kasson, was hospitalized. Her injuries were originally not considered life threatening but she died two days later.

An autopsy found Kasson died from complications from injuries suffered when she was struck.