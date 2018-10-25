New Director of Human Resources at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Jessica Camp, PHR, SHRM-CP to their professional team.

As the firm’s Director of Human Resources, Camp is responsible for coordinating and supervising all HR functions, including performance management, employee benefits, recruiting, compensation administration, and labor relations. She brings with her nearly 13 years of human resources management experience.

“We extend a warm welcome to Jess as she joins the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Her experience and specialized skillset uniquely qualify her for this role, and we look forward to the great things she will accomplish!”

Camp graduated from Kansas State University in 2005, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resources. She is currently affiliated with the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Employment Practices Network of Kansas City (EPN-KC). Raised in Claflin, Camp and her husband, Tracy, currently reside in Overland Park with their daughter, Emma. In addition, Camp’s step-daughter, Kirsten, is a junior at Kansas State University.