Kan. sheriff makes first court appearance for alleged felony theft

By Dewey Terrill

GEARY COUNTY — Sheriff Anthony “Tony” Wolf made a first appearance in Geary County District Court Thursday morning following his recent arrest for Felony Theft for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift to a third party and for the misdemeanor allegation Misuse of Public Funds which asserted Wolf used public dollars in a manner not authorized by law.

Wolf was accompanied during his first appearance by defense attorney Michael Hinkin of the law firm Clark and Platt in Manhattan. The prosecutor for the hearing was Assistant Dickinson County Attorney Daryl Hawkins.

A November 29th status check hearing at 9 a.m. has been been scheduled for Wolf in District Court. It was explained in court that the hearing will allow time for review of significant video and discovery in the case.

As a bond requirement Wolf will continue on administrative leave from the sheriff’s position, and cannot have physical or voluntary contact with law enforcement, Sheriff’s Department personnel, or witnesses in the case, with the exception of his ex-wife concerning their children.

Wolf waived the formal reading of the charges in the case.