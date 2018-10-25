Kan. man sentenced for stealing 14 guns from pawn shop

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for stealing 14 guns from a pawn shop, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Angel D. Mora, 20, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of stealing guns from a licensed firearms dealer. At a sentencing hearing, a prosecutor said Mora and accomplices broke into Joe’s Pawn and Gun in Kansas City, Kan.

They took seven rifles, five shotguns and two handguns. When police arrived during the burglary, Mora fled on foot. Investigators found him hiding along a creek bed and arrested him.