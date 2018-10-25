Cougars clinch home court, Barton Volleyball defeats Butler 3-1

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team clinched home court for the first round of the upcoming post-season with a 3-1 victory over Butler Community College in four sets 25-18, 25-27, 25-23, and 25-14.

Now 10-5 in Jayhawk play and 20-14 overall, the victory ensures Barton at least fourth place in the conference standings with a shot at tying for third should the Cougars win its last regular season match at 2:00 p.m. Saturday hosting Independence Community College. A win would move Barton into a tie with Hutchinson in the standings but the Cougars would lose the tiebreaker for region seeding purposes. Butler is locked into the fifth spot at 8-8 in conference play and 15-14 overall and will return to the Barton Gym next week as the teams tangle again in first round Region VI action.