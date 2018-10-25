Great Bend Post

Certified Nurse Aides / Certified Medication Aides | Allstaff Cht’d

Due to outstanding growth and continuous demand, Allstaff Cht’d is searching for hard working, dedicated, and dependable traveling Certified Nurse Aides, Certified Medication Aides.  Allstaff Chartered is known for being a quality driven organization and leader in staff education.  We are owned and operated by registered nurses.  Applicants must have exceptional clinical skills, good interpersonal communication skills, be a team player, and have reliable transportation.  To become part of the Allstaff Healthcare Team, call for an application toll free 866-592-0102 or 620-792-4643.  Applications may also be picked up in our office 1704 K96 Hwy, Great Bend, Kansas or downloaded HERE.

Requirements:

  • 6 months full time care experience for Hospital or Nursing Home assignment.
  • Currently CNA or CNA/CMA and CPR certified.
  • Reliable Transportation
  • Exceptional Clinical Skills
  • Good Interpersonal Communication Skills
  • Team Player

Opportunities for other Nursing Certifications are available from time to time.  Please call to inquire!