Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/24)

BOOKED: Kyle Dewayne Linn on Harvey County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Eric Reed of Great Bend on Barton County case for driving while suspended, 2nd offense. Bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Arthur Herren of Great Bend on a GBMC case for pedestrian under the influence, bond set at $250 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: John Lynch on Barton County District warrant for probation violation, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. Pawnee County District Court case for probation violation, no bond. Edwards County District Court case for probation violation, no bond. Barber County Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

RELEASED: Joseph Butts on BCDC case after receiving a $500 OR bond.

RELEASED: Jeannie Hollar-Camp of Junction City case.

RELEASED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Eric Reed of Great Bend on Barton County case for driving while suspended, 2nd offense. Posted bond of $2,500 C/S through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.