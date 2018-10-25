At least 13 reports of mold in a dorm at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State officials say every room in one dormitory on the Manhattan campus will be inspected after residents reported at least 13 cases of mold this semester.

School officials said Wednesday the mold found in Ford Hall during recent inspections was inactive and not growing. But starting Thursday, the university will inspect the air handling system in all of Ford Hall’s rooms.

Ford Hall is an all-female dormitory that houses more than 500 students.

School officials could then clean the affected areas, repair damaged pipe insulation or treat the areas with mold-resistant paint.